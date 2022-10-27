Kanye West ‘escorted’ out of Skechers building

Kanye West was escorted out of Skechers in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper is said to have arrived at the building “unannounced and without invitation” and “was engaged in unauthorised filming”.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was then thrown out by two Skechers executives. The footwear brand has made it clear it has “no intention” of working with the 45-year-old Yeezy founder, who has been dropped by major brands including adidas, plus his talent agency and lawyer, and lost his billionaire status after his net worth plummeted following his series of anti-Semitic outbursts. It said in a statement: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Before being dropped by adidas, West had declared that he could say whatever he wanted about Jewish people and that his contract with the brand would be safe. He tweeted: “I can say anti-Semitic s*** and adidas cannot drop me.” The controversial figure – who initially claimed he was going to “wake up going death con 3 on Jewish people” – has faced a slew of brands refusing to work with him because of his comments, including the likes of Vogue magazine.

Story continues below Advertisement

A Vogue spokesperson said that “neither the magazine nor does its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intend to work with Kanye West again”.