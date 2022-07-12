Kanye West looks set to open his own chain of retail stores

The “Stronger” rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, and his legal team have filed an application to trademark “YZYSPLY” (Yeezy Supply) for shops, online ordering services and online retail services, with the request covering clothing items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, G-strings and even tennis wear, as well as "accessories" including footwear and headwear, TMZ report. The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker – who has four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – has sold his limited-release shoes and clothing items from the website Yeezy Supply, but the filing suggests the rapper has a more long-term plan in mind.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last month, Kanye released his first collection with Gap, with the range largely comprised of all-black items, including a full-face mask, T-shirts, and a onesie. The first item made available for YEEZY GAP was a blue puffer jacket without fasteners, retailing at $200 (R3 426). View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY x GAP (@yeezyxgap) It has been revealed Kanye is being sued for failing to return rented clothing.

The 45-year-old rapper-and-designer has been accused of failing to return 13 “rare esteemed pieces” to David Casavant after he loaned 49 garments from the fashion archivist in March 2020. The David Casavant Archive claimed Kanye returned the other 36 garments with no issue, but by the end of October 2020, he stopped paying the weekly fees on the remaining 13 pieces. The 31-year-old stylist is seeking $221 000 in unpaid rental fees and an additional $195 000 to replace the missing items.

Story continues below Advertisement