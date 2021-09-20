Karabo Poppy launches mentorship programme with Halls

The artist who was on the Forbes Africa #30Under30 list class of 2019, partnered with Halls on its new campaign, The Breathing Space.

The programme is a dedicated hub in the centre of Joburg, where up-and-coming artists and designers can breathe for their craft and bring their flavour to life in the freshest ways, under the guidance and mentorship of Mzansi’s creative queen, Karabo Poppy.

Poppy will be mentoring two fine artists, a fashion designer, a collage artist, an illustrator and a typographer.

“I will be working with six incredibly talented and diverse creatives on a series of projects/tasks in the hope of accelerating their careers by sharing my expertise and experience, as well as working with them on honing in their different crafts. The mentees were chosen from an open call on Instagram where I received over 1 000 portfolios. I chose these six creatives for their potential, talent and a desire to collaborate with them,” Poppy says.