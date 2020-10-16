Karina Rozunko drops her first-ever collection with Vans

Well-known surfer Karina Rozunko has partnered with Vans to release a collection of edgy sneakers.

Her first-ever collection with Vans reflects that sentiment, evoking the Southern California longboarder’s deep surf roots and bold, edgy style.

The statement piece in the collection is the Sk8-Low Reissue SF in Karina Rozunko honey gold, a Vans’ staple silhouette but with patent leather integrated into the upper for an unexpected twist. A Creeper-style toe adds pattern contrast, while Vans’ UltraCush insole provides extra comfort. To reduce its environmental impact, Karina’s Sk8-Low Reissue SF is made with water-based inks and glues.

Rozunko’s style complements her home town, San Clemente, where she was born and grew up. It has a lot of vintage influence, incorporated with her spunk.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Rozunko said: “ The collection combines classic colours inspired by vintage pieces found in my closet. With progressive, everyday-wear footwear and apparel styles to create a look that nods to surfing’s past while also pushing female surf style to places it hasn’t yet been.”