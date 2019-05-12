Puma has collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld to release two special-edition sneaker ranges for both men and women.





Its playful polka dot pattern speaks to the youth without diminishing Karl's signature DNA of distinctive shades of black and white.





The new sneakers have a youth playfulness to it but still pays homage to Karl's undisputed classic sophistication . Picture: Supplied.





The collaboration features two designs: a unisex Roma and a Roma Amor for women. Roma is Puma's signature silhouette first introduced by in 1968 as a track shoe and has been reissued today.





Roma, Puma's 1968 shoe has been reintroduced in the new KARL LAGERFELD x PUMA collection. Picture: Supplied.





The KARL LAGERFELD x PUMA sneakers will pre launch on KARL.COM and PUMA.COM on May 15, and will launch locally at PUMA Select stores and Shelflife on 16 May 2019.

The collection, which drops on May 16 worldwide fuses Puma's street-style cred as well as Karl's undisputed classic sophistication.