Kate Hudson wants her Carolina Herrera gown from 2003 chick flick to be found

Kate Hudson has called for her yellow Carolina Herrera dress from 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' to be found.

The 41-year-old actress starred as Andie Anderson in the 2003 chick flick, and has revealed she has "no idea" where the beautiful gown she wore for the part is, and she wants to be reunited with it.

Speaking to Elle, Kate - who starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the movie - said: "You know what? I have no idea where that dress is! I know it was Carolina Herrera and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with Carolina's team. I do not know where it is, but I feel like we should find it!"

Elsewhere, the 'Almost Famous' star opened up about pandemic life and admitted she has "never done more breathing exercises" in her entire life.

Kate - who has son, Ryder, 17, with Chris Robinson, son Bingham, nine, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, two, with current partner Danny Fujikawa - also insisted she is "very focused" on keeping healthy and "connected" amid the global health crisis.