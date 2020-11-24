Katie Price forced to sell her designer shoes after foot injuries

Katie Price is being forced to sell her designer shoes after her foot injuries.

The 42-year-old star is now unable to wear her "favourite" Jimmy Choo's and other designer shoes because her surgery following her foot injury has changed the shape of her feet.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: "I'm really sad and really gutted that I'm having to get rid of a lot of my favourite designer shoes. Now my feet have been operated on and they've got metal in them my foot has changed shape so I can't fit in all my shoes any more. The zips don't do up anymore because of the bones at the back of my feet."

And Katie couldn't believe how many screws were put into her feet to keep the bones in place.

She added: "The only reason it hurts is because I've got metal plates and 16 screws in both feet, eight in each. All the ligaments need to get stronger but it's amazing to be on my feet and they are fully healed. I was shocked as that's the first time I've ever seen my feet from underneath and I didn't realise I had that many screws in them."