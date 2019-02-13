Singer Katy Perry. (Instagram)

Following the controversial designs by high fashion design houses Gucci and Prada, Katy Perry's shoes are no longer available due to "racist" imagery. Two styles designed by the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer has faced major criticism on social media.

The two designs in the firing line are the Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers. These were released at the end of 2018 as part of a collection in nine colours, including black.

Both designs include big gold eyes as well as a gold nose and full red lips.

According to a statement from Global Brands Group they were "envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism".

Social media has called Katy Perry out for creating fashion that evokes "blackface".

Perry debuted her shoe collection in 2017 in a partnership with Global Brands Group.