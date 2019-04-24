Kefilwe Mabote in Paris. Picture: Instagram.

Mzansi’s digital influencers, Kefilwe Mabote, Olwethu Leshabane and Lerato Kgamanyane were recently living their best life in Paris, France, and we are all here for it.



Sponsored by Grey Goose, the trio invaded the capital of fashion to show the world how South Africans slay.





Here are our favourite OOTD (outfit of the day) looks:





Kefilwe Mabote





Award-winning influencer Kefilwe Mabote is marking her territory with bold statement shirts, but our favourite outfit is the all black Chanel couture.









Lerato Kgamanye





Digital entrepreneur Lerato Kganyame is turning heads with stylish skirts. The dotted silky skirt paired with a burgundy shirt and matching boots.









Olwethu Leshabane





Reality TV star Olwethu Leshabane is rich in autumn colours and we’re loving it. Upon arrival, she wore a Maze Collective leather tunic dress matched with a scotch blazer and ankle boots.







