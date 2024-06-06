Keke Palmer launches season two of award-winning podcast and ‘Keke Says’ apparel line featuring her iconic phrases

This week, season two of Palmer’s award-winning audio and video podcast, ‘Baby, this is Keke Palmer’, launched along with her branded apparel ‘Keke Says’ collection in partnership with Wondery.

Emmy award-winning actress, producer, musical artist Keke Palmer is known for her iconic sayings that have become part of pop culture.

Season two guests include Amy Poehler, Vivica A. Fox, Kel Mitchell, Skilla Baby, JT, Giovonnie Samuels & Bryan Hearne (from ‘Quiet on Set'), and more.

The ‘Keke Says’ line features apparel, accessories, drink ware, totes, and stationery with Keke’s most iconic phrases, such as “Sorry to This Man,” “But the Gag Is,” “You Know It’s Your Girl,” “My Ex is Calling,” and more.

“Baby, welcome to the store!” said the multi-talented personality. “Me and my Wondery family are thrilled to be launching this new collection of ‘Keke Says’ products, which has something for everyone.

“You need a mug that says you mean business, I GOT YOU. You need a hoodie with a message that is gonna hit, I GOT YOU. You need stickers galore? Baby....I GOT YOU!

“I can't wait for the audience to journey with us this season, where I will continue to tell my stories, get the true tea with interesting guests and connect with listeners every week.”