Kelly Rowland doesn't follow style trends: 'I just like to have fun with fashion'

Kelly Rowland likes to "have fun" with fashion. The former Destiny's Child star doesn't like to follow trends when it comes to red carpet looks.

She told PEOPLE: “I just like to have fun with fashion. “I don't like to follow anybody. I like to do what I feel.” During her time in the iconic girl group alongside Beyonce and Michelle Williams, the girls wore co-ordinated looks, and Rowland recalled how she "couldn't breathe" in the corsets they rocked to the 2000 Video Music Awards.

She said: “It was these corsets. “I remember I could not breathe to save my life, but it looked amazing. We had stones on these black corsets and skirts and it was different variations of corsets. It was dope.” Elsewhere, Rowland spoke about her flawless complexion and how her go-to tool is a Shani Darden LED light that she sleeps under "every night".

She said: “There's this light by Shani Darden, the LED light, and it's not cheap. But I literally sleep under it every night.