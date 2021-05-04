Kendall Jenner appears on 3 covers of Vogue Hong Kong

American supermodel Kendall Jenner is taking Hong Kong by storm as she graces three covers of Vogue Hong Kong.

Shot by Zoey Grossman for the gloss’ May issue, the model dons Chanel on all three covers, as styled by Patti Wilson.

Jenner, who has graced several international Vogue covers, shot to fame when she appeared on her family’s reality show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Besides working with luxury brands like Givenchy, Versace, Calvin Klein, Burberry, to name but a few, the 25-year-old has also collaborated with her sisters, who are also into fashion and beauty.

In February this year, she collaborated with Kim Kardashian on the Skims Valentine’s campaign.

Skims is an underwear and loungewear brand owned by Kardashian.

For the campaign, Jenner wore a limited edition Straight Neck Underwire Bra and Micro Thong in Poppy.

In June last year, she collaborated with her younger sister Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

Speaking about the collaboration, she said: “My favourite makeup ever. We worked so hard on this collab, can’t wait for you guys to enjoy it! Kylie and I will be donating a portion of the sales from our @kyliecosmetics collaboration to the Marsha P Johnson Institute, an amazing organization that protects and defends the human rights of black transgender people. @mpjinstitute was created in response to the murders of black transgender women and women of colour, to elevate, support, and nourish the voices of black transgender people. We are so proud to be supporting their mission, and thank the team for their work!”

Here’s more of Jenner’s best fashion campaigns.

Givenchy

We love how Mathew Williams styled Jenner in monochromatic looks for Givenchy’s latest campaign.

Calvin Klein

Shot by Lachlan Bailey for the CK October 2020 campaign, she rocked nude colours.

Chanel

For the July 2020 Chanel issue, the super model looked stunning in black and white, photographed by Luigi and Iango.