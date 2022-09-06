Kendall Jenner loves Kim Kardashian’s SKIMs bras

The Chanel model values “comfort” over anything else when choosing what to sport on a daily basis and thinks the “Barely There Bra” - which is made by the company her older sister Kim Kardashian, 41, co-founded - fits that bill.

The 26-year-old reality television personality told US Vogue about the piece of lingerie: “Comfort always comes first when it comes to picking out what to wear. It’s always easy to wear this material under my riding clothes or just about any outfit I go out and about in.”

Jenner also enthused about the upcoming season being all about “cozy sweaters” while giving a special shout out to a grey and blue striped John Elliot mohair jacquard cardigan.

She said: “Fall is always about cozy sweaters, and I love how this John Elliot feels vintage and uses great colours but still feels subtle and chic.”