Kendall Jenner. Picture: Reuters

Out of all her nieces and nephews, Kendall Jenner thinks North West is the most stylish. The 24-year-old model is aunt to 16 children and thinks Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's eldest child, six-year-old North, is already showing signs of being the most stylish.

Kim Kardashian West's eldest daughter North West. Picture: Instagram

Asked which of the kids is most fashionable, she told 'Pop of the Morning': "I have to say North because she actually dresses herself at this point and likes to create outfits, like will put things together that you just wouldn't even think of. She's so good at it.

North West dresses herself. Picture: Instagram

"The other ones I think are a bit young."

Meanwhile, Kendall recently admitted she is trying to be the "best version" of herself, although it isn't easy not to compare herself to others in the social media age.

When asked what message she'd give to those who look up to her, she said: "I think daily, I'm just trying to be the best version of myself. I really, truly believe in not trying to be someone else but just ... being the best version of yourself.