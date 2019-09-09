Model Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp runway show at Lincoln Center during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020. Picture: AP

Kendall Jenner is "missing" walking on the catwalk. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is just a spectator at this year's New York Fashion Week but she admits she felt a bit envious watching her fellow models.

She told Vogue.com: "It's a lot more mellow to just go but I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, 'Damn, I kind of want to walk'."

Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed she dreams of living on a farm "in the middle of nowhere" one day as the pressure of being in the public eye sometimes gets to her and she "freaks out" if things aren't going the way she planned.

She said: "I feel like the life I live is extraordinary in a lot of ways but that it also comes with a lot of responsibilities. I've had to grow up pretty fast and deal with situations most 22 year olds aren't really put into. There are days and weeks and months when you just don't stop. And you know me and how OCD I can get over the littlest things. If something isn't going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere."

Kendall still feels "annoyed" that she never got a real school prom, and she wishes she could "hang out" in public without being bothered by anyone.

She added: "I had a pretty normal childhood, with a twist, and went to school until the 10th grade. For 11th and 12th, I did homeschool, but I still saw a lot of my old friends. I didn't go to prom, though, which was kind of annoying.

"I can't really complain except for now, maybe, I would like to go to Disneyland or a public beach. To go to a beach in peace would be lovely. To be able to hang out and meet new people and not be bothered would be awesome."