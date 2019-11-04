Super model and reality TV star, Kendall Jenner opened the Giambattista Valli x H&M show which recently took place at one of Rome’s historical landmarks - Palazzo Doria Pamphilj.
The timeless pieces of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection came to life on a pink runway that featured a mix of models and personalities, including street casted true Romans.
The show ended in a spectacular grand finale parade led by Kendall Jenner in the now-famous red dress featured by the model in the campaign.
Well-known faces such Troye Sivan, Sofia Carson, Alexa Demie, H.E.R, Cameron Monaghan, Chiara Ferragni and Chris Lee formed part of the guest lists , arriving in designs from the collection.
Watch the full Giambattista Valli x H&M runway show, which took place at Palazzo Doria Pamphilj on October 24th. Styling @mr_carlos_nazario Casting @pg_dmcasting Hair @anthonyturnerhair Make Up @isamayaffrench
