Super model and reality TV star, Kendall Jenner opened the Giambattista Valli x H&M show which recently took place at one of Rome’s historical landmarks - Palazzo Doria Pamphilj.

The timeless pieces of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection came to life on a pink runway that featured a mix of models and personalities, including street casted true Romans.





The show ended in a spectacular grand finale parade led by Kendall Jenner in the now-famous red dress featured by the model in the campaign.



