Kendall Jenner in a Giambattista Valli x H&M red dress. Picture: Valerio Mezzanotti.
Super model and reality TV star, Kendall Jenner opened the Giambattista Valli x H&M show which recently took place at one of Rome’s historical landmarks - Palazzo Doria Pamphilj.

The timeless pieces of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection came to life on a pink  runway that featured a mix of models and personalities, including street casted true Romans. 

The show ended  in a spectacular grand finale parade led by Kendall Jenner in the now-famous red dress featured by the model  in the campaign.

Well-known faces such Troye Sivan, Sofia Carson, Alexa Demie, H.E.R, Cameron Monaghan, Chiara Ferragni and Chris Lee formed part of the guest lists , arriving in designs from the collection.


“I created my fashion house in Paris, but I proudly claim my Roman origins: my heart will always belong to the  Città Eterna, and this is why I chose Rome for the show and in particular Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. With its  eclecticism, Rome has integrally shaped my views and personality. It was wonderful to see it all come to life in  my hometown”, said Giambattista Valli.


Leading the pack. Picture: Supplied. 

The Giambattista Valli x H&M collection - with womenswear, menswear and accessories - will be launched in  the Sandton City and V&A Waterfront stores November 17. 