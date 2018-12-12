Model Kendall Jenner poses for photographers upon arrival at the The Fashion Awards 2018 in central London, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The 23-year-old model ensured all eyes were on her at the ceremony held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday night (10.12.18) in the beautiful dress created by British designer Julien MacDonald and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star left little the imagination as she went braless under the beaded gown.

Model Kendall Jenner wears a see-through gown to the British Fashion Awards. (Picture Instagram)

Kendall showed off her fabulous figure in the golden mesh long-sleeved gown which boasted a thigh-high split and floor-length skirt and the glamorous ensemble was adorned with dazzling gold embellished accents.

Kendall Jenner's barely there gold gown. (Picture Instagram)

And everyone could see her nude thong underneath which she paired with nude heels with see-through Perspex straps.

She kept her makeup natural with a subtle blush and cat eyes and styled her hair in a sleek low chiffon bun.

Kendall accessorised her outfit with a pair of matching gold chunky square hoop earrings and adorned her hands with multiple gold and silver rings.