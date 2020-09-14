Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo partners with Fenty Eyewear
Next time you see Elsa Majimbo you dare not to look her in the eye because she’s a Fenty baby now.
The 19-year-old comedian from Kenya who is known for her skits, wearing sunglasses and chewing chips, bagged a deal with the international eyewear brand owned by Rihanna, Fenty Eyewear.
Majimbo took to Twitter to announce that she and bad gal Riri are now besties.
She posted a video, trying on different Fenty shades with the caption: “My 19-year-old self got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial. I’m so proud!!!! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand!
My 19 year old self literally got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial . I’m so proud!!!! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand ! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8j4LsIGXAD— Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19) September 13, 2020
The brand also shared a similar video on their page, with the caption: “Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo @ElsaAngel19 wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone! #FENTYFAMILY.”
Majimbo's followers couldn't hide their excitement.
"So proud of her. Guys, always be happy when someone is being blessed. That shows that yours is on the way.“ said @Aggie18976918.
So proud of her. Guys always be happy when someone is being blessed. That's shows that yours is on the way..— Aggie_the_insurance_advisor (@Aggie18976918) September 14, 2020
While some were jealous, Majimbo's fans stood firm in supporting her. @Lerato_Gama said: "Why are people so mad? She’s hilarious and has kept us sane during this pandemic! — 'I’m from … country and I don’t think she's funny'. Ok and we don’t care what ya think."
Why are people sooooo mad😂 she’s hilarious and has kept us sane during this pandemic! — “I’m from .... country and I don’t thinks she’s funny”. Ok and we don’t care what ya think😒— Lerato Gama (@lerato_gama) September 14, 2020