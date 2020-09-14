LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Elsa Majimbo partnered with Fenty Eyewear. Picture: Instagram/@majimbo.o
Elsa Majimbo partnered with Fenty Eyewear. Picture: Instagram/@majimbo.o

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo partners with Fenty Eyewear

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Next time you see Elsa Majimbo you dare not to look her in the eye because she’s a Fenty baby now.

The 19-year-old comedian from Kenya who is known for her skits, wearing sunglasses and chewing chips, bagged a deal with the international eyewear brand owned by Rihanna, Fenty Eyewear.

Majimbo took to Twitter to announce that she and bad gal Riri are now besties.

She posted a video, trying on different Fenty shades with the caption: “My 19-year-old self got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial. I’m so proud!!!! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand!

The brand also shared a similar video on their page, with the caption: “Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo @ElsaAngel19 wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone! #FENTYFAMILY.”

Majimbo's followers couldn't hide their excitement.

"So proud of her. Guys, always be happy when someone is being blessed. That shows that yours is on the way.“ said @Aggie18976918.

While some were jealous, Majimbo's fans stood firm in supporting her. @Lerato_Gama said: "Why are people so mad? She’s hilarious and has kept us sane during this pandemic! — 'I’m from … country and I don’t think she's funny'. Ok and we don’t care what ya think."

Share this article:

Related Articles