Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo partners with Fenty Eyewear

Next time you see Elsa Majimbo you dare not to look her in the eye because she’s a Fenty baby now.

The 19-year-old comedian from Kenya who is known for her skits, wearing sunglasses and chewing chips, bagged a deal with the international eyewear brand owned by Rihanna, Fenty Eyewear.

Majimbo took to Twitter to announce that she and bad gal Riri are now besties.

She posted a video, trying on different Fenty shades with the caption: “My 19-year-old self got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial. I’m so proud!!!! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand!

My 19 year old self literally got a chance to work with @FentyOfficial . I’m so proud!!!! Thanking the Fenty fam they’ve been so amazing and Rihanna for this amazing brand ! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8j4LsIGXAD — Elsa Majimbo (@ElsaAngel19) September 13, 2020

The brand also shared a similar video on their page, with the caption: “Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo @ElsaAngel19 wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone! #FENTYFAMILY.”