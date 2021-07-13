Kerby Jean-Raymond makes history with Pyer Moss debut

When Kerby Jean-Raymond was granted an opportunity to showcase a couture collection as a guest of the Chambre Syndicale, he understood the assignment. As the first black designer to showcase on the couture calendar in the Chambre Syndicale and being forced to postpone the show due to the weather, he did a sterling job by pulling off the fashion extravaganza.

Making his Pyer Moss debut, the designer’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection titled "Wat U Iz" paid tribute to the overlooked history of black innovation. "We are an invention inside of an invention. Inside of the creation of race, we made blackness. Uprooted from home and put in a foreign land, we made culture. And when they tried to strip our humanity, we made freedom so tethered to each other that it still shapes the world today," read a note presented at Jean-Raymond’s show. He showcased a three-dimensional wearable collection that was well received by the audience.