Kerby Jean-Raymond parts ways with Reebok

Kerby Jean-Raymond is leaving Reebok as its global creative director. As of March 1st, Raymond will be starting a new chapter with Authentic Brands Group. The designer joined Reebok in 2017 when he introduced the Pyer Moss line and became part of the Reebok Studies in 2019. In 2020, he was then appointed as the brand’s global creative director.

“I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavours,” he told Footwear News. He recently partnered with Jide Osifeso to launch a campaign film for the Reebok Fall ‘ 21 “Reconnect” collection. Reebok President Matt O’Toole says it has been a pleasure working with Raymond.

“We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok. The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.” In other news, Reebok recently dropped a second collection with rapper Cardi B. The mother of two partnered with the brand in 2020, where she released her first-ever limited-edition shoe range. The second collection that she released in December last year was a tribute to her home city of New York, and, specifically, The Big Apple at night.