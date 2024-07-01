Khloe Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday by throwing a Dolly Parton-themed party

Khloe Kardashian celebrated turning 40 by throwing a Dolly Parton-themed birthday party. 'The Kardashians' star marked the milestone on Thursday and she gathered her family and friends together on Saturday for a lavish bash which was themed around country legend Dolly - featuring a "Khloewood" sign inspired by the singer's Dollywood theme park - above the DJ booth as well as "Khlo$ Saloon" bar and a a mechanical bull.

Khloe wore a denim corset and matching chaps while her guests - including sisters Kim and Kourtney - all got the memo and were seen wearing denim outfits. Others at the bash included family matriarch Kris Jenner, Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner and Kourtney's husband Travis Barker. Before the bash, Khloe shared a video of herself getting ready on Instagram and wrote: "Oh My Dolly it’s time to party!"

Drinks served during the party included the Espress-Khlo Martini and the No. 1 Most Wanted as well as Show me the Khlo-Money and Raspberry Rogue. The party included performances by Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt.