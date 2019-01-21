Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. (Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian received a camel toe concealer from a fan and insisted she loves the person who sent it to her. The 34-year-old reality star shared her joy at receiving a very unconventional gift from a fan, an adhesive silicone pad which is designed to prevent tight clothes from sitting in an unflattering way.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she showed her 85.3 million fans a card, which read: "Dear Khloe, I heard you might have some use for these. I hope they work."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has nine-month-old daughter True with partner Tristan Thompson - then panned the camera to a pile of pink boxes and claimed she was delighted with the gift.

Khloe Kardashian received a camel toe concealer from a fan. (Instagram)

She said: "Camel toe concealer. I love this person."

The Camel Toe Concealer by Silicone Valley is currently available on Amazon for $29.99 and the nude-coloured device available in two sizes - 'original', and 'petite size' and the description states it is "reusable for up to 40 hours of use".

Although Khloe laughed off the gift, she has found herself breaking beauty rules since becoming a parent and previously admitted she isn't particularly impressed that she's found herself falling asleep with her make-up on and not even bothering to take it off in the morning.

She said: "There's been a lot of nights where I would fall asleep with my make-up on, which I never used to do, and I will still wear the next morning! I never used to do that. It's the one thing that I'm like, 'Ugh, how did this happen?'

"Mom life is a juggling act, but just learning how to put some highlighter on -- and highlighter's a little distracting."