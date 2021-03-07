Khloe Kardashian says Posh Spice influenced her family’s fashion choices in the ’90s

The Good American co-founder has revealed Posh Spice - the fashion designer's alter ego in the Spice Girls - was somewhat of an "Icon" to the clan with her little black dresses and bob.

She said: "Victoria Beckham as Posh Spice was just an icon in our family. It was just all the mini dresses and her legs for days. And the short bob, it was just such glamour that I loved."

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star hailed the '90s for the "great variety of fashion".

Khloe continued: "It was just such a fun fashion time because there was such a versatility. You had Gwen Stefani from No Doubt who was more punk and edgy, and then Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Moss. It was such a great variety of fashion."

The blonde beauty - who has two-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - has just launched Good American's new Good '90s collection, and gushed that she has been waiting to release it since 2019.