(Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian Picture: Richard Shotwell, AP)

The Kardashian/Jenner clan are always in the news, whether it's Kim Kardashian West showing off too much flesh, or Kylie Jenner launching yet another makeup product. This week sister Khloé Kardashian is having her moment in the media limelight. First, she was dragged for her Instagram post detailing how her romance with now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson started, and now South Africans have found a reason to point and laugh at the reality star.

Although, I doubt she's effected by it at all since it's more of an inside joke that only South Africans will get.

Khloé proudly showed off a set of travel bags gifted to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian, who launched her own brand called "Poosh," and sent her sisters a set of travel bags with their initials embossed on the sides of the bags.

Khloe Kardashian's insta story. (Picture: Instagram)

Now this is where it becomes rather unfortunate for Khloé, whose full name is Khloé Alexandra Kardashian and her initials are "K.A.K".

So you can well imagine that when South Africans spotted the "KAK" bags they were in stitches and took to social media to express their thoughts on these bags.

When Khloe Kardashian gets her initials on her bags 😂 #kak pic.twitter.com/8brk0ISHKD — Talia Kira Klopper (@talia_kira) June 13, 2019

Dear @khloekardashian, stop this kak & get yourself a KIFF bag. pic.twitter.com/8YcKjtB1Ut — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) June 13, 2019

@khloekardashian have you figured out why your Poosh bag's initials are making us South Africans giggle🙊🙊 — Queen in the North (@JustKimL) June 14, 2019



