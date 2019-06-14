(Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian Picture: Richard Shotwell, AP)

The Kardashian/Jenner clam are always in the news. If it's not Kim Kardashian West showing off too much flesh or Kylie Jenner launching yet another makeup product. This week sister Khloé Kardashian is having her moment in the media limelight. This week she has been dragged for the mess of a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

But on a lighter note, South Africans have found a reason to point and laugh at the reality star.

Doubt she's effected by it at all since it's more of an inside joke that only South Africans will get.

Khloé proudly showed off a set of travel bags gifted to her by sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney's launch her own brand called "Poosh" and sent her sisters a set of travel bags with their initials embossed on the sides of the bags.

Khloe Kardashian's insta story. (Picture: Instagram)

Now this is where it becomes rather unfortunate for Khloé who's initials are K.A.K - Khloé Alexandra Kardashian.

So you can well image that when South Africans spotted the "KAK" bags, they were in stitches and took to social media to express their thoughts on these bags.

When Khloe Kardashian gets her initials on her bags 😂 #kak pic.twitter.com/8brk0ISHKD — Talia Kira Klopper (@talia_kira) June 13, 2019

Dear @khloekardashian, stop this kak & get yourself a KIFF bag. pic.twitter.com/8YcKjtB1Ut — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) June 13, 2019

@khloekardashian have you figured out why your Poosh bag's initials are making us South Africans giggle🙊🙊 — Queen in the North (@JustKimL) June 14, 2019



