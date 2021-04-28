Kick the winter blues with this year’s must-have boots

No matter the season, your shoe choice can either make or break an outfit. And what’s a winter wardrobe without a great pair of boots.

Lace-up boots have become winter essentials. We saw them in summer, worn with flirty skirts and cheeky shorts. This winter you can give your look a grunge feel by adding a pair of black lace-ups.

If you want to up your grunge boot game then look out for the chunky soul boots. They are bang on trend this winter. If you want to give boots a break, chunky platform loafers are a great alternative!

You can’t go wrong with a pair of chunky lace-ups. Picture: StyleMode

There are styles that will always be a sure bet. Turn up the heat when shopping for a new pair of pointy ankle boots by opting for a bold colour instead of black. There’s nothing hotter than a pair of fiery red boots.

Of course all ladies should own a pair of sexy thigh-high boots. Wear them with textured bright leggings and a frilly dress or skirt for maximum yet feminine impact. Keep it simple and pull them over your skinny jeans with an over-sized knit for a casual look. Lace-ups are great option especially for the fuller-figured woman.

Shop StyleMode's wide range of boots to find the boot style and colour that suits your mode.

