Kid Cudi confirms he's starting a clothing line

American rapper and songwriter Kid Cudi has announced that he is starting a clothing line. Sharing with his 2.5 million followers on Twitter, he said he would release his first collection soon. He wrote: “Finally starting my clothing line. Been a long time coming and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness coming soon!!!” Finally startin my own clothing line. Been a long time comin and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 27, 2021 Although he hasn't come up with a name for his brand, fans suspect that he will name it "CRISP". Without giving it all away, he also hinted that his focus will be on denim.

“My denims will be the ultimate denims,” he said.

While he seems excited about his new venture, Kid Cudi also acknowledged his past traumas and says he is ready for a fresh start.

“Man so much to do and see. Since 2016 I’ve been climbing upward. Coming from rehab, suicidal thoughts, not loving myself, hating my life … to being beyond happy, loving myself more than ever, doing everything I always dreamed of. My angels have been watching over me. I am truly blessed,” he said.

The record producer joins other celebrities such as Kanye West and Rihanna, who ventured into fashion after establishing a career in the music industry.

