Kids enjoy fun weekend at Rookie fashion show

While adults were attending a fashion show at Sandton City’s Diamond Walk this past weekend, the Checkers Court was reserved for children, who also experienced their own fashion frenzy. Rookie USA staged a fashion show for children, by children, for three days in a row. Hosted by the young and talented Entle Bizana and Lubabalo Tala, the fashion show saw diverse kiddie models and celebrity influencers with their kids walking the runway to showcase the latest trends from leading fashion brands such as Converse, Nike, Jordan and Levi’s.

The fashion show was inclusive as children with albinism, one with an amputated leg, dancers and athletes all shared their talents with the crowd. Children dancing at the Rookie fashion show. Picture: Supplied There was no discrimination despite their differences and we hope that they grow with the same loving spirit they showed at the event. And for the parents, they beamed with excitement whenever their little ones walked onto the stage. You could tell how proud they were from the look on their faces.

After the show, parents could shop for their bundles of joy at the pop-up store operating during the extent of the event. There was also a play area where the children and parents could take part in activities such as basketball and table soccer. In other news, the retail brand also partnered with We are Egg (Rosebank) and have also opened the very first Rookie USA store at the Mall of the North. The fashion show ran from November 17–20.