Kim Kardashian West still has the Juicy Couture sweatsuit and Louis Vuitton bag she wore when she first met Kanye West.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star responded to a fan on Twitter who shared a picture of her wearing the Barbie pink Velour tracksuit and rainbow print handbag, which she was rocking on the night she was “on her way” to the MTV Video Music Awards to see her now-husband perform in 2007.





The 38-year-old reality star - who is expecting her fourth child with the 'All Day' rapper - also revealed that she met the Yeezy CEO's late mother Donda that same evening, two months before she tragically passed away at the age of 58.





When a fan pointed out her Paris Hilton-inspired look on Twitter, she wrote: "Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn't really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night"





Fun Fact- in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards. I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night 💕 https://t.co/8tSLlb0UwE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 10, 2019





She then added: "P.S. I still have this sweatsuit and this bag."

The KKW Beauty businesswoman - who already has North West, five, Saint, three, and 11-month-old Chicago with Kanye - previously admitted that her fashion sense changed after she started dating the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker, and that she is "mortified' whenever she sees pictures of her old outfits.





She said: "I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye West really changed everything.





"I mean, back in the day, I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I'm, like, mortified."





Kim didn't start seeing Kanye romantically until 2012, when her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries came to an end.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 at a lavish ceremony in Italy.



