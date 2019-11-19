Kim Kardashian West was "foolish and ignorant" to think she wasn't going to offend people with her Kimono shapewear.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was forced to change the name of her new collection to SKIMS after she was accused of cultural appropriation.
Speaking on the family's E! reality show, she said: "My intention wasn't ever to offend anybody. Foolishly and ignorantly, we never thought that it would be a problem."
Kim received a letter from the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, Daisaku Kadokawa, about her mishap and she described him as "very thoughtful" and he "very kindly explained" why.
She added: "He was very thoughtful and very kindly explaining to me the meaning of kimono and why that's so important to their culture. Reading that letter, I felt an understanding.