Kim Kardashian doesn’t ‘care as much’ about being glamorous all the time

“The Kardashians” star attributed to being less bothered about being always done up to her “own personal growth” but still loves playing around with her look. The 41-year-old reality television personality told Vanity Fair: “There’s something powerful and refreshing just in my own personal growth that I don’t care as much. I think I’ll always be me and always be over the top when I want to be. And, even if it’s not other people's style around me…whether it's my friends in high school, whether it’s a relationship. No matter what, I’ve always still been me.”

Kim, who is mother to North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex Kanye West, gushed about loving “feeling so comfortable” to be her authentic self, dressed up or down. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) She said: “I just don't care as much. I love to just be in no makeup. Whereas before, I would've been so insecure with no makeup on and just that wasn't me. Now, I'm like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It's the opposite. I just love feeling so comfortable that you can just be you, show up how you want. Some days it's dressy, full glam, some days it's not. And it is what it is.”

The SKIMS founder, who is in a relationship with 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, admitted that her obsession with being dressed up would “literally ruin my day”. Kim said: “I used to care so much and get so upset and have it literally ruin my day, and I've come to the realisation where I'm just like, ‘It doesn't matter.’ Nobody cares and you just have to let go… like if you want to wear something super chill and no makeup, it took me a minute to get there, but that's where I'm at.”

