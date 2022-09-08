Kim Kardashian: ‘I still have something to prove'

Kim Kardashian feels she still has "something to prove". The 41-year-old reality star has enjoyed huge success with various business ventures over the years, but remains as ambitious as she's ever been.

Story continues below Advertisement

She shared: "I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself. "My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that." Despite her busy schedule, she puts a big emphasis on her personal wellbeing.

The business mogul - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - takes time to work out and she now feels "really good in [her] own skin". She told Interview magazine: "I really take care of myself. I work out, and I eat as much plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle.vI feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through." Kardashian is one of the most photographed women in the world, and she's keen to take care of her appearance.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, “The Kardashians” star doesn't allow herself to be consumed by outside pressures. She explained: "I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, 'Trust me. This looks good.' Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to roll with it. "It’s not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can’t let it consume me. Sometimes there’s bad angles, bad lighting. You can’t control it all."