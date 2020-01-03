Kim Kardashian West "archives" all her clothing and keeps them in a special closet.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her keeps every single outfit she has worn, attaching a picture of when she wore it with it.
When one fan tweeted, "One important question that needs answers is, do you keep any of these coats in your archive @KimKardashian? They're all gold! (sic)", Kim replied: "I have every single coat and each one of these outfits all archived with the photo attached to each look! Don't you worry!"