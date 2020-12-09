Kim Kardashian West braces the cold to show off her curvy body in tiniest string bikini

On Tuesday reality TV star Kim Kardashian West posted a racy picture on her social media pages showing off her near impossible perfectly curved body in a green string bikini. The tiny bikini bottom is so small that it just about covers her private area. The little piece of fabric securely held in place by string just a bit thicker than dental floss. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) With the strings running all the way up to her incredibly tiny waist accentuating her almost wasp-like figure. Oddly her bikini top is modest in comparison to the bottom covering most of her voluptuous breasts.

While this picture gives the illusion of a warm bright sunny day, a few days before she posted a picture with 5-year-old son Saint both wearing layers of thick padded jackets to keep out the cold Tahoe weather.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan were all out on the Lake Tahoe vacation home to film the final season of Keeping Up With Kardashians.

The 40-year-old, who’s a mother of four, has never been shy to show off her body.

In October she posted a classic slow motion walking out of the ocean video wearing bright green string bikini much like the one she’s wearing in her recent post.

She isn’t the only one of the famous sisters who loves these teeny tiny bikini bottoms.

Kim’s half sister, Kendall Jenner, is huge fan of the tiny bikinis as well.

The model often posts pictures showing off her slim lean body in barely there bikinis as she lounges at the poolside or frolics on the beach.