Kim Kardashian West has launched a shapewear line named Kimono. (Picture: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West has launched her own shapewear line named Kimono, and she revealed Kanye West designed the logo. The 38-year-old reality star has unveiled her latest passion project and promised the inclusive collection - which is available in sizes XXS to 4XL and in nine different shades - "actually works".

She wrote on Twitter: "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years.

Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.



Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has even developed a style that features a cut-out leg, for women who wear outfits that feature a thigh-high slit, and was inspired to create her own range because she has experienced "so many times" where she "couldn't find" shapewear solutions.

She added: "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware colour that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. #KimonoBody

"This is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody (sic)"

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Kim - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 17 months, and Psalm, six weeks, with husband Kanye West - also revealed that her Yeezy designer husband "drew the logo" for her Kimono shapewear.

She continued: "Introducing Kimono SolutionwearTM for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. @kimonobody #KimonoBody

"Fun Kimono Fact- Kanye drew the Kimono logo.

"This is a new approach to shapewear: Offering real solutions in 9 shades and sizes XXS-4XL, @kimonobody celebrates and enhances the shape and curves of women. Each piece is designed with soft yet supportive fabrics for everyone to feel their most confident. #KimonoBody (sic)"