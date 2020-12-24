Kim Kardashian West launches her Skims brand in Middle East

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Those living in the Middle East will now be able to buy pieces from Kim Kardashian West's Skims shapewear and innerwear line. Following a successful launch in the UK at Selfridges in October, the popular line has expanded to Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi and the United Arab Emirates, and is now available on the luxury goods platform Ounass.com. The 40-year-old reality star and businesswoman said: “I am so excited for Skims to continue to expand and have a larger global presence. “I first visited Dubai back in 2011 and it’s one of my favourite places. I can’t wait for Ounass customers to discover and try the products.” Eda Kuloglu, chief merchandising officer at Ounass, told WWD: “The people in the Middle East are very fashion savvy and they are trendsetters.

“And we always felt that this market needed a shapewear option for our women for solutions to enhance their silhouettes. [In the past], the only options were very limited in our market. We always wanted to offer our woman the best, the most elevated, luxury option from the most desired and top brands in the world. Skims is the perfect answer because the brand is for everybody, from petites to plus sizes, every colour and shape. It’s everyone’s first choice and has a loyal following and people love Kim Kardashian.”

Meanwhile, Kim's daughters North and Chicago recently modelled her new Skims Cozy Kids collection.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has sons Saint, five, and 19-month-old Psalm with husband Kanye West - got the sisters, who are seven and two respectively, and some of their friends to showcase some of the loungewear pieces in a sweet photo shoot.

And they even come in matching sizes for adults.

Alongside a series of snaps from the shoot, including Kim wearing the same grey knitted top, trousers and slippers as North, which come in five shades, she announced on Instagram: "The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS - 5X, and children’s sizes 2T - 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop. (sic)"

Kim also took to her Instagram Stories to show off more of the line, which also includes shorts, robes and hoodies.

She shared: "We're doing hoodies that zip up, with the little tank. I can't wait for you guys to see this photo shoot, first of all — North and all her friends and Chicago and all her friends."

She added: "Look at these little robes.

"I've been cutting these up for North, and these are official [now]. Pants, we're doing shorts, robes, hoodies and tanks."