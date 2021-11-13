Kim Kardashian West suffers 'little fashion emergency'

Kim Kardashian West had a "little fashion emergency" at the WSJ Innovator Awards. The 41-year-old reality star-and-businesswoman was named WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Brand Innovator at the awards ceremony at the Musem of Modern Art in New York earlier this week, and fortunately Fendi's Kim Jones was on hand to assist Kim when her Fendi x SKIMS brown leather gown became unzipped, revealing her nude shapewear.

The mother-of-four - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with 44-year-old rap legend Kanye West - quipped: "Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency. "Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight." The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was honoured for the success of her shapewear brand - which launches a collection with luxury fashion house Fendi on November 9.

She said on stage collecting the prize: "Fifteen years ago when I was starting my career I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands. "Back in the day, I would have been the face of any brand if they would have asked me." The law student also admitted that she felt like a fraud promoting weight loss pills while wearing shapewear in the past.

She confessed: "I did cupcakes to weight loss pills all at the same time. I'm just so grateful that I have my own brand now. I would do all of that and then wear shapewear on top. It was all contradictory. "I've always liked to come up with solutions and I'm just really thankful." The collection, which drops on the new website fendiskims.com, comes in a range of "bold colourways, including a fuschia pink shade.

Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed that her estranged husband has a hand in her businesses. The KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance founder told WSJ. Magazine: "He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information." Kim - who recently joked that she split from the 'Stronger' hitmaker because of his personality while hosting 'Saturday Night Live' -declared: "Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me."