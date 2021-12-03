Kim Kardashian West to receive ’Fashion Icon Award’ at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is set to receive the “Fashion Icon Award” at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The businesswoman will be honoured for her elite fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and her contribution to setting new trends in fashion over the past decade.

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” says Jen Neal, executive vice president, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBC Universal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer, and so much more, we can’t wait to honour Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award,” says Neal.

Kardashian West is renowned in the fashion and beauty industry for her successful business ventures and partnerships. Two years ago, she launched her popular shape wear brand, SKIMS, which was recently valued at over $1-billion, alongside her beauty brands KKW BEAUTY and KKW Fragrance, which launched in 2017.