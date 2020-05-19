Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand now selling nude toned face masks

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand SKIMS is selling face masks - and the first batch has already sold out. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star launched SKIMS in September 2019 to bring solution-focused shapewear to her fans, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, the brand has now begun to make seamless face masks in a variety of nude tones, in order to help keep people protected. SKIMS' face masks are ultra-soft and breathable, and come in the same five tones of nude that the signature solutionwear is available in. Announcing the launch of the masks on Instagram, the brand wrote: "NOW AVAILABLE: SKIMS Face Masks in 5 colors at SKIMS.COM. Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last. To support the COVID-19 relief work efforts and help protect those on the frontline, SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to our charitable partners: @baby2baby, @goodplusfdn, @lafoodbank, and @domesticworkers.

"To support the COVID-19 relief work efforts and help protect those on the frontline, SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to our charitable partners to whom $1 million has also been distributed. Learn more about each organization and how you can donate in our IG Highlight titled 'COVID-19 Relief' (sic)"

However, within hours of the product being launched on the SKIMS website, the brand had announced the first batch of masks had sold out.

SKIMS are hoping to release a second batch next week, and those interested in getting their hands on a mask are encouraged to join a waiting list to be notified when they go back on sale.

A second Instagram post read: "Unfortunately SKIMS Face Masks have sold out today, but we are working with our local partner in Los Angeles to produce more as quickly as possible. The next batch will be available next week - please join the waitlist to receive more details coming soon, and we thank you for your support. (sic)"



