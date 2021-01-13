Kim Kardashian West's Skims 'swirlkous' leaves tweeps shook

Kim Kardashian West has launched yet another range of her Skims body shape wear collection. The Skims Hosiery range features 'gravity-defying' tights, which offers three levels of support, and tops that are made out of the same hosiery material. Both tights and tops are available in four shades. She took to Instagram to show off her new range. “We’re changing the game and launching gravity defying tights and hosiery solutions that sculpt, smooth and never lose their shape,” explained the reality TV star’s caption.

But it’s the preview promotion shots of the Skims Hosiery range that really got our attention.

Models of all shapes and race, showing the new tights and tops, all wore matching coloured stockings covering their hair.

These knotted hair covers looked a whole lot like what South African women would refer to as a swirlkous.

A swirlkous is made by cutting one leg of an old pair of stockings and knotted at the foot end.

Women have been using a swirlkous for decades to keep their hair, which had been straightened out, in place at night before going to sleep.

Women would brush their hair flat around the head then pull the swirlkous over the flattened hair.

The next morning the swirlkous is removed and the hair would still be straight.

No lady would walk out of the house wearing their swirlkous though; yet it is a familiar sight in many homes.

Then Mrs Kardashian West comes along and promotes her new range with women wearing the humble swirlkous.

Twitter user @aaash_engel posted an image of the promo shot to express her disbelief.

She tweeted: A SKIMS SWIRLKOUS?! No ways.

A SKIMS SWIRLKOUS?! No ways 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/svU0ptBrXW — ash (@aaash_engel) January 11, 2021

Her tweet soon evoked responses of shock and confusion from other women.

Here are a few of those comments.

Our time has come. Swirlkouse are now fashionable 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1HY3MmB3by — Andritt Curnow (@AndrittCurnow) January 12, 2021