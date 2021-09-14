Kobe Bryant designed and signed Hublot watch hits the auction block for R42m

A Hublot watch designed and signed by basketball great Kobe Bryant is hitting the auction block, along with a sneaker and digital art, a package the seller values at $10-million (about R142-million).

The timepiece is a limited edition 18K rose gold King Power 'Black Mamba' Tourbillon that Bryant designed as the brand's ambassador in 2013, according to luxury asset advisory firm GDGC Enterprises, which is hosting the sale.

Only 250 watches were made and only three in rose gold, the firm said. Nicknamed the Black Mamba, Bryant's signature appears on the back of the watch.

The shoe is a purple Nike Zoom 8 sneaker that was inspired by the legendary basketball player, who died in 2020 at age 41 in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and all seven others on board.