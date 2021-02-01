Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in barely-there red bikini in 'thirsty' Instagram post

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned petite body, dripping wet, in a tiny red string bikini.

On Saturday the 41-year-old admitted that her ’content is thirsty’ in a sizzling Instagram post.

Tugging on the strings of her bikini, hair slicked back with her skin glistening in the sun, she captions the pic, “parched (bc my content is thirsty this week LOL)”

Her sister Kylie Jenner’s response to the steamy pic was simply “well damn”.

The day before she posted similar images of herself in the same red bikini in a pool. The three-image shows a closer look at the bikini as well as her toned belly.