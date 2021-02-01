Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in barely-there red bikini in 'thirsty' Instagram post
“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned petite body, dripping wet, in a tiny red string bikini.
On Saturday the 41-year-old admitted that her ’content is thirsty’ in a sizzling Instagram post.
Tugging on the strings of her bikini, hair slicked back with her skin glistening in the sun, she captions the pic, “parched (bc my content is thirsty this week LOL)”
Her sister Kylie Jenner’s response to the steamy pic was simply “well damn”.
The day before she posted similar images of herself in the same red bikini in a pool. The three-image shows a closer look at the bikini as well as her toned belly.
Her flawless petite body shows no sign that she’s a mother of three – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.
Model Kendall Jenner spent some time in the pool with her big sister. They were not shy to post a pic showing off their perky bottoms as they sat on the edge of a pool wearing matching tiny bikinis.
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are by no means shy to show off their bodies. Recently we’ve seen both Kylie Jenner and Kim show of their voluptuous figures in equally tiny bikinis.
Kim braved the cold to post a picture wearing a metallic green bikini.
While baby sister Kylie showed off her ample breasts in a cream bikini and more recently she posted a picture of herself, make-up free, in a dark green two-piece.