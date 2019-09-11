Kurt Cobain of the Seattle band Nirvana performing in Seattle, Wash. Picture: Robert Sorbo/The Seattle Times via AP, File

Frances Bean Cobain has worked with The End of Music - the business arm of the Nirvana frontman's estate - and Live Nation Merchandise on 'Kurt Was Here', a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies adorned with paintings, sketches and hand-written notes by the 'Lithium' singer, who died in 1994. The collection - which is being sold in Barneys in the US, Selfridges in the UK and online at KurtCobainShop.com - features over 50 garments, in unisex styling and sizing, and the designs have not been edited or re-sized onto the pieces, instead taken directly from Kurt's original artwork.

It is unclear to what extent 27-year-old Frances - whose mother is Courtney Love - worked on the collection, aside from picking the source material, but the range was "designed under the creative direction" of the artist.

A Live Nation spokesperson said they felt it was the "right time" to share Kurt's artwork in this way in order to "celebrate his lasting impact" on the world.

The representative told Rolling Stone: "We believe that the importance of art is exceedingly potent in today's social and political climate and that it is the right time to share this collection of Kurt's work with artists, collectors and fans, allowing them to experience Kurt's legacy in a new way, and collectively celebrate his lasting impact on the world."

A portion of sales from the 'Kurt Was Here' collection will be donated to the Jed Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to suicide prevention among young adults and teenagers.