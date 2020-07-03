Kylie and Kendall Jenner deny claims that they haven't paid their workers

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have taken to Instagram to refute claims that their fashion brand has not been paying workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The siblings took to their Kendall + Kylie Instagram page to speak out after it was alleged that fashion conglomerate Global Brands Group - which listed their clothing line on its site - had not been paying some workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and the pair insisted their company has "no relationship" with GBG. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Jul 2, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT



They wrote: "We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumour that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.





"This is untrue. The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc, not GBG. The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only. But we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG.





"We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products."





After the allegations first surfaced on ReMake - a non-profit against exploitation in fashion - and later on the Diet Prada Instagram, a representative for Kendall, 24, and 22-year-old Kylie's brand told Teen Vogue: "The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by Canada Inc. The brand does not produce in Bangladesh. So [these allegations are] not accurate."





GBG has also confirmed that it does not design or manufacture Kendall + Kylie products and the Jenner's company is no longer listed on its site.



