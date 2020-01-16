Kylie and Kendall Jenner are being sued over their underwear line by a company who claims they have ripped off their lace designs.
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars are the subjects of a lawsuit filed by Klauber Bros. Inc., who design two-dimensional artwork for the purpose of lace production and who claim the sisters have ripped off two of their very specific, copyrighted designs.
According to documents obtained by TMZ, Klauber claim that a piece in the Kylie Thong Panties line uses one of their designs, as does a slip from the Kylie + Kendall range.
The company has accused Kylie and Kendall's business of cashing in on their designs by selling their garments in Nordstrom and the online outlet Kylie Shop so are suing for all of the profits the pair have made from any designs allegedly using their lace.
Representatives for the sisters have yet to comment on the lawsuit.