Businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner is offering one of her 135 million Instagram followers the chance to win nine Yves Saint Laurent handbags and $20 000 cash. The 21-year-old beauty mogul has teamed up with Scott Disick - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with his ex, Kylie's half-sister Kourtney Kardashian - and the luxury French fashion house to offer a lucky fan the chance to win all of the bags pictured in her post on Instagram and $20 000 cash.

Announcing the competition on the photo sharing platform with a picture of herself and the luxury bags, Kylie captioned the post: "I am excited to announce that ONE of my amazing followers will have the chance to win ALL 9 LUXURY BAGS in this picture + $20 000 USD CASH! For real! #ad (sic)"

To be entered in the giveaway, fans must follow everyone who Scott (@letthelordbewithyou) is following on Instagram and then tell Kylie via Instagram who they would share the prize with or if they would keep it all to themselves.

Fans must follow everyone who Scott Disick follows. (Instagram screenshot)

Detailing the rules, Kylie's post read: "TO ENTER, IT'S SIMPLE > 1. Go to @letthelordbewithyou NOW > You must FOLLOW everyone he is following (it takes only 90 seconds to enter). 2. Come back here & tell me who'd you share the prize with OR would you keep it all for yourself? You MUST ENTER VIA @letthelordbewithyou (tagging here on my page does not count as your entry) ...

"This sweepstakes will ONLY be live on my page for 48 hours and this contest will end on Wednesday May 15th at 7:00pm PST so make sure you enter NOW! The one winner will be announced at

"www.curatedbusinesses.com website on Monday May 20th at 7pm PST. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. PERMIT NUMBER LTPS/19/34459 (sic)"

Scott also shared Kylie's competition post on his own Instagram page with his 21.7 million followers.