Kylie Jenner is officially the 1st woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers mark, giving her 3rd place on the top 10 list

If the beehive thought that Beyoncé had the most Instagram followers, they would be disappointed to know that she doesn’t. She has less followers than Kim Kardashian and believe it or not Kim has even less followers than her baby sister Kylie.

Having reached, and now surpassed, the 300 million followers mark, Kylie Jenner is officially the most followed woman on Instagram. This now makes the young businesswoman the third most followed account on Instagram. The official Instagram page tops the “most followers” list, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s coming in second with his 390 million followers.

Behind the soon-to-be mother of two, is soccer legend Lionel Messi with 300 million followers and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with 289 million followers. However her famous sister Kim isn’t too far behind with her 278 million following. However she is beaten by Ariana Grande, who has a following of 289 million.

It’s interesting to see that Beyoncé sits on 231 million followers which still keeps her on the top 10 list. With every thing that Jenner has going for her - Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Swim and, most recently, Kylie Baby - it’s no surprise that amongst the Kardashian-Jenner crew she would be the one with the most followers. In 2020, Jenner reportedly topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities. In October that year, she became the youngest person on Forbes’ list of the 100 Richest Self-Made Women, with an estimated net worth of $700 million.