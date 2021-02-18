Kylie Jenner receives a R1 million pair of Hermès Birkin Birkenstocks sandals

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to show off the luxury black pebble sandals, which were recycled from the material of old Hermès Birkin bags by Brooklyn startup MSCHF, who are known for their viral products. Alongside a photo of her sought-after sandals, Kylie wrote: "thanks @mschf (sic)" Kylie Jenner's Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks. Picture: Instagram The New York Times has claimed only 10 pairs of the limited-edition footwear - priced between R502 000 to R1.1 million - are in existence, with rapper Future and singer Kehlani also among the select few to own them. MSCHF described the unique footwear as a "transubstantiation". They told the New York Post: “Historically we make luxury objects out of inherently valuable materials.

“We can look to the Birkin bag itself as the new luxury raw material par excellence. Birkinstocks, though, are no collaboration; perhaps we might more properly call them a transubstantiation.”

The Kylie Cosmetics owner - who has three-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott - has a vast collection of Hermès Birkin bags and previously shared that her mini pink Birkin her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, gave her, is one of her favourites and she plans to hand it down to her little girl one day.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said in a 2018 YouTube tour of her closet: "Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts, so when she gave me this last year it was really special.

"This one I'm definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says, 'Mommy I want to carry a purse.’”

A go-to for A-listers, the likes of Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham are fans of Hermès Birkin’s.