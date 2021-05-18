Kylie Jenner reportedly working on a swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is reportedly working on a swimwear collection, according to trademarks filed by the reality star.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner".

As part of this new collection, Kylie is reportedly looking towards the likes of sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, towels and blankets as well as swimwear, cover-ups, headwear and footwear - all the items that anyone needs for the perfect beach day, TMZ reports.

Kylie has a number of businesses including her Kylie Cosmetics brand, but she previously had her title of youngest self-made billionaire revoked by Forbes magazine after they claimed she is no longer worth a billion dollars and accused her of spinning a "web of lies" about her business.

At the time, Kylie slammed the publication for their scathing article, writing: "what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period ...

"'even creating tax returns that were likely forged' that's your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading .. but okay ... i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i'm doing perfectly fine. (sic)"

Whilst Kylie's attorney, Michael Kump, also dismissed the allegations.

He said in a statement: "We have reviewed Forbes' article accusing Kylie of engaging in deceit and a 'web of lies' to inflate her net worth. The article is filled with outright lies. Forbes' accusation that Kylie and her accountants 'forged tax returns' is unequivocally false and we are demanding that Forbes immediately and publicly retract that and other statements. It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie's net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes."