Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi clutches R11K Prada purse like a true fashion influencer

Even though Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram post was intended to express how she’s not ready for her two-year-old daughter Stormi to turn three next year, it was the little one’s style and tiny blue Prada bag that stole the show.

In the post captioned “My baby is turning 3 soon and mommy’s not ok!!!!!!,” we see adorable Stormi dressed in a brown leather pants, white tank top, white and silver Nike sneakers with bright blue laces with the tiny blue Prada bag slung over her shoulder.

The silver chain strap on the bag matching the chunky chain neck piece which she doubled up with her signature personalised gold signet necklace.

The Prada purse is just another designer bag in the little girl’s luxury bag collection which includes a pink mini Hermès Kelly, a Hermès backpack and a rare Louis Vuitton “Nano Speedy”.

Little Stormi seems to already be following in her mom’s mega-influencer stylish foot steps.